OLYMPIA WEEKEND ANNOUNCES RECORD PRIZE MONEY, EXPANDED EXPO, AND CELEBRITY APPEARANCES!

The fitness industry’s most celebrated tradition returns to Las Vegas September 12-15 with the world’s most prestigious physique titles on the line. Olympia Weekend is set to award more than $1.4 million in prize money, eclipsing its previous mark and making this year’s event the most lucrative bodybuilding and fitness championship of all time. In addition to a $400,000 prize to the Mr. Olympia winner, the event has increased prize money in several other divisions, including all four Olympia women’s competitions.

Chief Olympia Officer Dan Solomon explains, “Despite constant changes in the global fitness community, we’ve remained laser focused, growing the Olympia in every way possible, with increases in overall sponsorships, expo attractions, prize money, and stage production.”

When American Media took over management of Olympia Weekend in 2004, the lineup included a total of 63 competitors. Here, in 2019, the event will include 176 professional competitors, each receiving flights, hotels, meal allowances, and the chance to compete for their sport’s most lucrative title at the Orleans Arena.

In addition to the Friday and Saturday evening arena production, more than 65,000 fitness enthusiasts will attend the Olympia Fitness & Performance Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center, featuring many of the fitness industry’s most innovative brands, product giveaways and celebrity appearances, including a confirmed appearance by Mark Wahlberg at the Weider booth.

“Olympia Weekend is an incredible tradition,” says Wahlberg. “If you attend the Olympia, you’ll leave with enough inspiration and energy to fuel an entire year of workouts, and I’m excited to showcase my brands there. The Olympia has grown into something really special.”

This year marks the 55th edition of the Mr. Olympia contest. VIP Packages and floor seating at the arena have sold out, but good seats are still available at MrOlympia.com. Expo passes can also be purchased in advance at MrOlympia.com, as well as upon arrival at the convention center.

The main expo stage features the preliminary judging for the Olympia competitions, plus a series of events including the OG Pole Fitness Championship, Wheelchair Olympia, a celebration of female bodybuilding presented by Wings of Strength, and the highly anticipated release of the new book by bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman. This year’s expo also marks the arrival of a Fit Fashion show, Spartan Race, and the Performix Pro Skateboarding Showdown along with the return of several martial arts, strength, and endurance events taking place throughout the two-day expo.

It all gets underway on September 12th as Trifecta Presents Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, brought to you by Wings of Strength. For more information, including updated schedules and tickets, visit MrOlympia.com.