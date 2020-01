HeatGear Armour Compression Short Sleeve Shirt GET IT!

Just because it’s getting cold out, that doesn’t mean the sun won’t be shining and you won’t be working up a sweat on your runs. Stay comfortable no matter how hard you workout with this shirt designed for such vigorous workouts.

Get It: Pick up the HeatGear Armour Compression Short Sleeve Shirt ($28) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!