Most football workouts require heaving heavy metal. The workout Patrick Mahomes relies on to stay lightning fast and keep his arm firing like a cannon revolves around explosive power. That’s not to say the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback doesn’t lift heavy; he’s deadlifting 550 pounds. But his long-time trainer, Bobby Stroupe, founder of APEC in Texas, prioritizes medicine ball work for its ability to train Mahomes to generate power from all angles. He implements med ball training two times a week, year round, whether in-season or off. They’ll work through roughly 20 different med ball exercises (think throws, rotational passes, and shot-puts), with weight ranging from heavy to light.

“It’s a great way to engage the same muscles as the football with a different kind of implementation,” Stroupe says.

It appears to be working. In 2020, when Patrick Mahomes was just 24 years old, he became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to nab the holy trinity: a Super Bowl title, Super Bowl MVP award, and a league MVP award. He’s a naturally gifted athlete, totaling 2,159 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and a 109.5 quarterback rating in the 2022-23 season, but he’s also a voracious competitor.

“Patrick doesn’t want to lose at anything,” Stroupe says.

His NFL record is a good indicator of that. Mahomes secured his second ring with a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII. The game was a nail-biter, with the lead volleying back and forth between the two well-matched teams. We spoke to Stroupe all about Mahomes’ prep work, including training strategies, recovery methods, and on-field rituals. Read what it takes to build a Super Bowl MVP, and try one of Mahomes’ very own workouts.

Want to train like a two-time Super Bowl champ? Here’s an explosive upper-body workout Stroupe puts Mahomes through. Do a proper dynamic warmup before completing the workout below.

Patrick Mahomes’ Explosive Power Workout

What you’ll need: Access to a cable machine and medicine balls (10 to 20 pounds).

What it works: These exercises mobilize the thoracic spine (upper and middle part of back), increase core and arm strength, improve rotational force, and foster explosive power.

How to do it: This workout is broken down into supersets, which means you’ll do two paired exercises back-to-back with no rest. Complete 3 sets of 6 reps for the pair before moving onto the next superset. Rest 1 minute between supersets.

1A. High-to-Low Cable Woodchop

How do to it: Connect a standard handle attachment, then move the pulley to the highest position. Stand with your right side parallel to the cable tower, feet shoulder-width apart. Grab the handle with your left hand and clasp your right hand over your knuckles. Take a step away from the machine to create tension. Start with arms fully extended and a soft bend in knees. Inhale, then exhale as you bring the handle down powerfully across your body at a 45-degree angle, pivoting off your right foot as you rotate your torso toward the left, stopping with hands just outside your left knee. Your back should be straight, core engaged, and arms extended. Hold for one count, then return to the starting position in a slow, controlled manner. Complete 6 reps, then switch sides.

1B. Overhead Rainbow Med Ball Slam

How do to it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart with a soft bend in knees, holding a medicine ball in both hands. Keeping core tight and elbows at 90 degrees, rotate torso counter-clockwise, arc medicine ball overhead, and slam it on the floor to the left of your right foot. Pick up the ball and reset, holding the medicine ball at left hip; repeat motion to slam ball to the right. Alternate sides. Do 6 reps per side.

2A. Mid-level Cable Woodchop

How do to it: Connect a standard handle attachment, then move the pulley to the middle position. Stand with your right side parallel to the cable tower, feet shoulder-width apart. Grab the handle with your left hand and clasp your right hand over your knuckles. Take a step away from the machine to create tension. Start with arms fully extended and a soft bend in knees. Inhale, then exhale as you bring the handle down powerfully across your body at a 45-degree angle, pivoting off your right foot as you rotate your torso toward the left, stopping with hands just outside your left knee. Hold for one count, then return to the start position in a slow and controlled manner. Complete 6 reps, then switch sides.

2B. Med Ball Rotational Throw

How do to it: Stand with your right side parallel to a brick wall with legs staggered and your right foot forward. Bend your hips and knees slightly and hold a med ball at arm’s length, hands cupping from underneath. Twist your torso to the left, shifting your weight to your left foot, drawing the ball to your left hip. Powerfully rotate your torso, using the power in your legs to throw the ball against the wall. (Imagine you’re hoisting something heavy into the bed of a truck.) Pick up the ball and repeat with the opposite side facing the wall. Alternate sides. Do 6 reps per side.

3A. Low-to-High Cable Woodchop

How do to it: Connect a standard handle attachment, then move the pulley to the lowest position. Stand with your right side parallel to the cable tower, feet shoulder-width apart. Grab the handle with your left hand and clasp your right hand over your knuckles. Take a step away from the machine to create tension. Start with arms fully extended and a soft bend in knees. Load the right side of your body as you twist your torso to bring the handle by your shin. Inhale, then exhale as you explosively drive the handle up across your body until your hands are above your head. Your back should be straight, core engaged, and arms extended. Hold for one count, then return to the starting position in a slow, controlled manner. Complete 6 reps, then switch sides.

3B. Reverse Scoop Diagonal Med Ball Throw

How do to it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and hold a med ball by your right hip. Inhale as you hinge at hips to lower into a squat, then exhale as you explosively extend through hips and throw the ball over your left shoulder behind you. Walk to the ball and begin the next rep. Alternate sides. Do 6 reps per side.

