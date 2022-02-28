Peloton’s Cody Rigsby’s Tips for Keeping up With His Healthy Lifestyle While Traveling

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Much of Cody Rigsby’s time may be spent fairly stationary due to the multiple classes he teaches each week on the Peloton Bike, but when he isn’t leading workouts from Peloton’s NYC studio, he is certainly on the go. Over the last year, he has visited a number of destinations including Mexico, Anguilla, and Greece to name a few. This past fall, the avid traveler even found himself living the bi-coastal life as he competed on Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles. After placing third with partner Cheryl Burke, the 34-year-old still felt like the ultimate winner thanks to the benefits he received from his Venture X by Capital One card.

“I was able to earn a lot of rewards over the past few months, and I’m excited to redeem them on flights and hotels for some amazing trips this year,” Cody tells Men’s Journal. “I loved that the Venture X card rewarded me for every booking along the way (hello 5X on flights and 10X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel)! Plus, the card gets you access to hundreds of airport lounges worldwide between Priority Pass membership and Capital One Lounges, so it’s easy to make your travel experience feel elevated without paying any additional fees.”

With this jetsetter mindset and plans to see more of the world in 2022, the former professional dancer only has to focus on where he is going next and how he can remain consistent with his healthy lifestyle. Keep reading to learn his tips and tricks for staying in shape while jet-setting around the globe.

Men’s Journal: What is your usual workout when you are home?

Cody Rigsby: “When I am home, my routine is focused on strength training three to four days a week, bodybuilder style, with one day of a 30-minute conditioning session. On top of that, I teach three to five Peloton classes a week.”

For someone who doesn’t want to fall off their fitness routine, what are some great workouts to do on vacation that won’t feel like such a burden and time commitment?

“When I am traveling, I want to make working out as quick, efficient, and easy as possible. I love taking strength classes available on the Peloton app. I usually do a 30-minute strength class with Adrian Williams.”

What are five moves you can do just using your body weight in a hotel room?

“When I am looking for a bodyweight workout, I stick to the basics and play around with tempo or timing my intervals to keep it interesting and engaging. Here are five of my go-to moves: push-ups, glute bridges (walking and single leg), planks (and side planks are great too), air squat (jumping progression to make them more challenging), and burpees. I’ve challenged myself to 100 burpees, five days a week recently.”

You travel all over, what is your favorite place to take in the scenery while getting in a workout?

“My favorite place is definitely Mykonos, Greece – the views are stunning. There is something so inspiring about the Aegean Sea; I love the deep blue ocean against the landscape. I’m hoping to get back there soon and am planning to use the 100K bonus miles I earned on my new Capital One Venture X card — that I earned after spending $10,000 in the first six months — to book my trip.”

Airports are known for not having the healthiest food options, what is your go-to snack, food when flying? Do you prepack anything for the plane?

“I usually bring an empty water bottle to fill up and a bag of high protein snacks, especially if it’s a long flight — but, be mindful that TSA will always inspect the protein snacks. Aside from my carry-on snacks, I usually try to grab food at a lounge before my flight as they’re always stocked with healthier options, and I’m able to fill up my water bottle. Luckily, I have unlimited, complimentary access to Capital One Lounge at DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth airport) and over 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges internationally thanks to my Venture X card. Lounge access has been a huge game-changer for traveling!”

