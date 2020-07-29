People Are Loving These Face Masks From 100% Human That Give Back

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s the smartest move to have face masks these days. When you need to go out, you should have a selection of masks in a stockpile to choose from. Gotta keep buying new ones when you can. You should take a look at The 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack. It won’t just help you. It’ll help others as well.

100% Human was started back in 2017 to help give back to those in need. So whenever The 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack is sold, 10% of those proceeds will go to the ACLU. Doing yourself a service by staying safe when you go outside is also gonna do the world a load of good as well.

You’ll be doing the world a big favor while you’re as comfortable as can be. That’s because The 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack is made with double-layer knit fabric and cotton-lycra. That means the mask will stretch and fit comfortably on your face without weighing too heavily on your ears. Comfort is key here.

Comfort will also come in the form of breathability. That’s because the materials used in The 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack breathe very easily. That way you aren’t gonna be trapped in with your own air when you breathe out.

Getting 3 face masks is also a big help, especially since they are reusable. All you need to do is take the contents of The 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack and throw them in the wash. It’s that simple. Then you can wear them out for your next trip outdoors where you can be as safe as possible.

Helping others while you help yourself seems like the best kinda deal there is. So why don’t you head on over to Everlane right now and pick up The 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack? You won’t regret it and the ACLU will have an easier time making the world a better place.

Get It: Pick up The 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack ($18) at Everlane

