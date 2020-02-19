Health & Fitness

PERFORMIX ELEMENT: Can You Handle The Highest Fat-Burning Class in NYC?

Step into PERFORMIX House and the first thing you’ll notice is that this isn’t your typical commercial gym. Outfitted with the latest, cutting-edge training equipment for strength, performance, fat-burning, muscle-building, and high-intensity workouts, as well as innovative recovery services, PERFORMIX House is more than a gym—it’s a place where the fitness minded go to put their limits to the test.

Despite its exclusive status, the atmosphere is positive and inclusive, for beginners and advanced trainers alike. It’s a place where hardcore trainers can meet with other likeminded people to build a community that pushes them to the next level and novices can get the coaching and support they need from those more experienced to train properly, effectively, and injury-free.

It’s this community that inspired PERFORMIX to create their ELEMENT group class. Incorporating technology, supplementation, elite instructors, and a killer high intensity interval workout, ELEMENT is the toughest workout of its kind.

Take a look inside one of the most challenging group workout classes you’ll ever take, and try ELEMENT for yourself.

 

