PERFORMIX ELEMENT: Can You Handle The Highest Fat-Burning Class in NYC?

The Team
ELEMENT boasts state of the art lighting and sound, top of the line equipment, and some of NYC’s top group fitness instructors.
Meet the trainers:
- Alex Pecorella; Follow him @alexpecorella
- Emily James; Follow her @emilyscottjames
- Trevor Franklin; Follow him @TWFrank111
- Tatiana Lampa; Follow her @training_with_t
- Jake Greenberg
To book, sign up at www.elementbyperformix.com or email concierge@perfromixhouse.com.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top