Fitness is often the first thing to fall to the wayside when work gets chaotic, you’re traveling more, or you’ve just started a family. Trainers get it. They’re busy, too. (Imagine if fitness were your job—think you’d want to work out after a long day at the office?) But c’mon. You can squeeze in a functional workout in as little as 15 minutes.

We tapped some of the top fitness professionals across the U.S. to see what their go-to sweat session looks like when they’ve only got 15 minutes to spare, since your quick workouts probably entail hopping on a treadmill for a slow slog. (Are we close?)

These routines run the gamut from lung-torching HIIT workouts that burn fat to total-body complexes that build strength and endurance. You’ll come to find shorter workouts are sometimes better than spending hours in the gym, because you’re more motivated to work at a higher intensity and less likely to waste time between sets.

So before you tell yourself you don’t have time to work up a sweat, try one of these nine next-level workouts. They take next to no time, but really deliver where it counts. Bonus: Some require minimal equipment and space, so you can do them at home or at a hotel gym.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!