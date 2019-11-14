Workout 1: Treadmill Tabata Run + Strength Training Intervals

The trainer: Jordan Gluck, manager of West Coast curriculum at Barry’s Bootcamp in Los Angeles, CA

Why it works: “Aerobic exercises are crucial to burning fat,” Gluck says. And weight loss is further intensified when the cardio is performed as a tabata-style workout (aka short bouts of super-intense cardio). When you couple that with AMRAP (as many reps as possible) interval training, then you’ve got a knockout combination. “[This routine] burns fat and builds lean muscle by pushing your body to its limits.”

How to do it: You’ll complete all-out intervals for 45 seconds (increasing the speed each round for a greater challenge), then rest for 15 seconds before gearing up for the next set. Complete 7 total sets. After, perform the interval strength-training workout described below for as many rounds as possible in 8 minutes.

Treadmill Tabata

0:00–0:45—Set the treadmill to a 6% incline. Start at 7.5 mph (if you’re increasing the speed on subsequent rounds, work up to 8.5, 9.5, or higher).

0:45–1:00—Jump on to the side rails of the treadmill to rest, then carefully hop back on the belt to continue after 15 sec.

Complete 7 total rounds

Strength Intervals

Complete the first five exercises with weights. Choose moderately heavy weights since the goal here is to get your heart rate up, not max out each exercise.

10 Situps (hug a plate to your chest)

(hug a plate to your chest) 20 Reverse Lunges (hold a dumbbell in each hand; perform 10 per side)

(hold a dumbbell in each hand; perform 10 per side) 10 Biceps Curls (hold a dumbbell in each hand; alternate if necessary, but perform 10 per side)

(hold a dumbbell in each hand; alternate if necessary, but perform 10 per side) 10 Squats (hold dumbbells at your sides, arms fully extended)

(hold dumbbells at your sides, arms fully extended) 10 Renegade Rows (add a pushup in between to make it harder)

Without weights

10 Pushups

20 Reverse Lunges (hold a dumbbell in each hand; perform 10 per side)

(hold a dumbbell in each hand; perform 10 per side) 10 Squats

10 Burpees

Complete as many rounds as possible in 8 min.

