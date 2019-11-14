Workout 2: EMOM With Weighted Vest

The trainer: Gerren Liles, MIRROR founding trainer and Equinox Master Instructor

Why it works: “Timed workouts create the sense of urgency to perform, along with the assurance of knowing where the finish line is,” Liles says. “If I only have 15 minutes, I’ll make sure the exercises target all major muscle groups, or combine strength and conditioning. I’ll also spice things up by wearing a 10-pound weighted vest, preferably the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite because it fits so well and is unobtrusive during workouts.”

How to do it: EMOM stands for “every minute on the minute.” Start the clock, then go through the prescribed number of reps per exercise. Use the remainder of that minute for recovery. Repeat 3 total sets with no rest in between.

0:00–1:00 — 15 Squats

1:00–2:00 — 5 Pullups and 10 Pushups

2:00–3:00 — 15 Burpees

3:00–4:00 — 15 Situps

4:00–5:00 — 15 Superman Back Extensions

Repeat 3x

