Workout 3: Jump Rope Intervals
The trainer: Betina Gozo, Nike Master Trainer
Why it works: “Jumping rope is my go-to workout,” Gozo says. “The rope is so easy to pack wherever you’re going, and you don’t need a ton of space.”
How to do it: Start off easy by jumping rope for 3 minutes to warm up. Then, complete 5 intervals (1 min. on, 30 sec. off) and 5 double-under intervals (30 sec. on, 30 sec. off).
0:00–3:00 — Warm up
3:00–4:00 — Jump rope with high knees and quicker jumps
4:00–4:30 — Rest (either stop for recovery or do some easy skips)
Repeat 5x
10:00–10:30 — Double-unders
10:30–11:00 — Rest
Repeat 5x
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top