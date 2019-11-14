Workout 3: Jump Rope Intervals

The trainer: Betina Gozo, Nike Master Trainer

Why it works: “Jumping rope is my go-to workout,” Gozo says. “The rope is so easy to pack wherever you’re going, and you don’t need a ton of space.”

How to do it: Start off easy by jumping rope for 3 minutes to warm up. Then, complete 5 intervals (1 min. on, 30 sec. off) and 5 double-under intervals (30 sec. on, 30 sec. off).

0:00–3:00 — Warm up

3:00–4:00 — Jump rope with high knees and quicker jumps

4:00–4:30 — Rest (either stop for recovery or do some easy skips)

Repeat 5x

10:00–10:30 — Double-unders

10:30–11:00 — Rest

Repeat 5x

