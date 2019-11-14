Workout 4: Burpee Intervals

The trainer: Angelo Grinceri, movement specialist, coach, and author of Intrinsic Strength Training: A Breakthrough Program For Real-World Functional Strength And True Athletic Power

Why it works: Have you ever done 225 burpees in 15 minutes? Let’s see if you can. It’ll spike your heart rate and absolutely torch calories. “[This workout] is a form of active meditation for me,” Grinceri says. “I don’t have to focus on anything else except keeping my form precise and my pace up. When accepting this challenge, please be mindful of your form. When done poorly, burpees can wreak havoc on your knees, back, and shoulders.”

How to do it: Set a timer to beep every 12 sec. for a total of 15 min. On every beep, complete 3 burpees with perfect form.

Need a refresher on proper burpee form?

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down until you can touch the floor with your hands. Move your weight onto your arms and jump your feet back into a pushup position. Keep your core engaged and don’t let your low back collapse. From here, either perform a pushup or touch your chest to the floor. Then, jump your feet toward your hands to stand back up, then immediately explode up to jump with hands overhead.

