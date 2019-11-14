Workout 5: Full-body Complexes

The trainer: Ariel Foxie, wellness and fitness advisor and New York City-based Nike trainer

Why it works: “Complexes are my in-the-bag go-to because they require little equipment or machines and keep my heart rate elevated the entire time,” Foxie says. “If my recovery time is quick and I’m able to increase my work capacity, I can work my way up to 5+ rounds, increasing strength endurance while working up a major sweat.”

How to do it: Aim to complete all exercises in the group set before placing your weights down for rest. For larger or stronger muscle groups, move toward a higher rep range with tempo. (Ex: For front squats, take 3 counts to lower, hold for 3 sec. at the bottom, then explode up for 1 count.) Rest 45–90 sec. between rounds. Perform 3+ sets.

Warmup: Complete light cardio, movement prep, mobility, and activation drills for 5 min.

8–12 Push Press

8–12 Front Squats

8–12 Romanian Deadlift

8–12 Bentover Rows

8–10 Reverse Lunges (each side)

Rest 45–90 sec.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!