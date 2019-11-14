Workout 6: Full-body Density Training

The trainer: Ryan Maciel, R.D.N., C.S.C.S. at Catalyst Performance Training in Cambridge, MA

Why it works: “When I only have 15 minutes to work out (which is quite common these days with a 4-month-old), I turn to full-body density training,” Maciel says. “This workout combines both strength and cardio, and allows me to get a lot of work done in a short period of time. Density training is great for building lean muscle, increasing strength, losing body fat, and increasing your work capacity.”

The workout: Complete as many rounds as possible in 15 min. Challenge yourself by trying to set a new personal best each time you do the workout (by completing more rounds in the given time period or increasing your weight).

5 Pushups

10 Goblet Reverse Lunges (5 reps per side)

(5 reps per side) 5 Suspension Strap Rows (TRX)

(TRX) 10 Hammer Curls

