Workout 7: Straight-Arm Scapular Strength (SASS) Workout

The trainer: Will Torres, founder of New York City-based movement studio Willspace

Why it works: “Whether I’m short on time or have two hours to kill, I always try to work on the development of muscles and body systems that don’t get much attention with traditional fitness routines,” Torres says. “SASS training strengthens the muscles around the most important joints of the upper body: the scapula and the tendons and ligaments around the wrist, elbows, and shoulders.” Straight-arm strength training is exactly what it sounds like. It’s any move that requires you to keep your arms straight throughout its duration. In some cases, that’s not just your arms. For example, Torres also does deep squat holds to open his hips and relieve leg- and low-back pain associated with driving.

How to do it: The SASS workout is broken up into supersets. Repeat the two exercises in each exercise group for the prescribed duration before moving on to the next superset.

Superset 1

1-min. Bent-Knee Handstand Hold: If you’re new to yoga, position your mat close to a wall. Place your hands a few inches from the wall, in a crouched position. Put your weight in your hands, then kick up, resting your legs and heels up against the wall to steady yourself. Keep your eyes fixed on your hands, then, when you feel confident, slowly bend one knee to draw it in toward your chest. Practice doing one leg at a time, then progress to bringing both knees toward your chest without using the wall for support.

If you’re new to yoga, position your mat close to a wall. Place your hands a few inches from the wall, in a crouched position. Put your weight in your hands, then kick up, resting your legs and heels up against the wall to steady yourself. Keep your eyes fixed on your hands, then, when you feel confident, slowly bend one knee to draw it in toward your chest. Practice doing one leg at a time, then progress to bringing both knees toward your chest without using the wall for support. 3- to 6-min. Standing Shoulder Extension: Stand holding a towel or barbell behind your back, hands shoulder-width apart, palms facing your body. Keep your chest up as you engage your back and lift the towel or bar as high as you can. Starting off, aim for 45 degrees, working up to 90 degrees.



Rest 1 min.

Repeat for 3 sets

Superset 2

30-sec. Single-arm Plank: Come into the top of a plank/pushup position. Bring your feet wider than shoulder width to provide a more stable base. Engage your core, glutes, and quads to create a strong foundation. Put your weight in one hand, evenly across your fingers, as you extend the other arm out straight. Your body should stay in a straight line without rotating. Repeat on the other side.

Come into the top of a plank/pushup position. Bring your feet wider than shoulder width to provide a more stable base. Engage your core, glutes, and quads to create a strong foundation. Put your weight in one hand, evenly across your fingers, as you extend the other arm out straight. Your body should stay in a straight line without rotating. Repeat on the other side. 30-sec. Half-Hanging Leg Raise: Hang from a pullup bar. Engage your core and lats as you draw your shoulders down your back. Slowly raise both legs until they’re parallel to the floor, keeping them straight. Hold.

Rest 1 min.

Repeat for 3 sets

Finisher

1-min. Deep Goblet Squat Hold With Kettlebell: Come into the bottom position of a goblet squat and hold.

Rest 1 min.

Repeat for 3 sets

