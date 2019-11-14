Workout 8: Bag Work + Jump Rope

The trainer: Javier Lee, fitness director at UFC Gym SoHo in New York City

Why it works: “When I only have 15 minutes, this HIIT workout helps me maintain and improve my functional strength and cardio levels, while burning massive calories,” Lee says. “It keeps me active until my official training session.”

How to do it: Work through prescribed bag work, jump rope, and exercises.

0:00–5:00 — Hit the MMA bag with a combination of punches, kicks, elbows, and knees

5:00–6:00 — Kettlebell Swings

6:00–6:30 — Burpees

6:30–7:30 — Assault Bike at 85 RPM

7:30–8:30 — Thrusters

8:30–9:00 — Burpees

9:00–10:00 — Kettlebell Swings

10:00–13:00 — Jump Rope

13:00–13:30 — Plank

13:30–14:00 — Mountain Climbers

14:00–14:30 — Pushups

14:30–15:00 — Plank Jacks

