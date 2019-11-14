Workout 8: Bag Work + Jump Rope
The trainer: Javier Lee, fitness director at UFC Gym SoHo in New York City
Why it works: “When I only have 15 minutes, this HIIT workout helps me maintain and improve my functional strength and cardio levels, while burning massive calories,” Lee says. “It keeps me active until my official training session.”
How to do it: Work through prescribed bag work, jump rope, and exercises.
0:00–5:00 — Hit the MMA bag with a combination of punches, kicks, elbows, and knees
5:00–6:00 — Kettlebell Swings
6:00–6:30 — Burpees
6:30–7:30 — Assault Bike at 85 RPM
7:30–8:30 — Thrusters
8:30–9:00 — Burpees
9:00–10:00 — Kettlebell Swings
10:00–13:00 — Jump Rope
13:00–13:30 — Plank
13:30–14:00 — Mountain Climbers
14:00–14:30 — Pushups
14:30–15:00 — Plank Jacks
