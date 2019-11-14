Workout 9: Animal Flow + Clean and Press

The trainer: Matthew N. Berenc, C.S.C.S., director of education at the Equinox Fitness Training Institute

Why it works: The bulk of the work comes from one total-body movement: the clean and press. Keeping quick routines simple, either with the number of moves or equipment, reduces the time it takes to decide on exercises and transitions. “Setting a timer keeps me focused, moving, and doesn’t let my rest periods get too long,” Berenc says. “As a father of a 2-year-old and a 3-month-old, time and energy are definitely at a premium. This is efficient and provides a total-body challenge.”

How to do it: First work through 5 min. of progressive animal-flow movements, starting with basic, static postures and movements, progressing to more of a flow. Then, set a timer for 10 min. At the top of every minute, perform 5 kettlebell clean and presses, alternating arms each minute.

1-min. Static Beast With Limb Lifts: Get into a quadruped position on hands and knees with toes tucked. Lift knees off the ground by an inch, then lift one hand an inch off the ground, fighting your body’s urge to shift or rotate. Hold for a second, then return your hand to the ground and repeat with the other hand, then one foot. Alternate lifting hands and feet with the main goal of holding your position—no shifting or letting your hips/knees travel higher.

1-min. Static Crab With Limb Lifts: Sit with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Place hands just outside of and behind your hips with fingers pointing behind you. Lift hips off the ground by an inch, then alternate lifting one hand or foot, all while maintaining level hips and shoulders.

1-min. Crab Reach: Maintain the crab position with both hands and feet on the ground. Pick one hand up, holding it just in front of your face. Initiate the reach by lifting your hips as high as possible, coming into an arm-supported bridge. As you reach the top of the hip lift, reach your free hand behind, extending it toward a point on the ground. Your eyes should look at that point. Hold this top position for a second, then return to start position. Alternate hands/sides with each reach.

1-min. Beast Reach: Begin in a quadruped position with knees lifted an inch off the ground. Extend your hands and arms, then drive your hips back toward your heels, as if you were coming into a downward dog. Bend your legs, sinking into your hips and flaring your knees out so they hover an inch over the ground. Start to flow in a wave-like motion by lifting your hips up toward the ceiling, rolling vertebrae by vertebrae to create a hollow position (with chin tucked), pushing through your hands the entire time. As you slowly lower your hips as you "wave" into the plank position, tuck one knee up to touch the same side's elbow. As you return to the start position, replant your foot, then reverse the "wave" action until you find yourself back in the start position: hips back, arms extended.

1-min. Forward-Traveling Beast: Start in a quadruped position with knees one inch off the ground. Start the forward travel by lifting your left hand and right foot off the ground, stepping both an inch or two forward simultaneously. Alternate this crawling pattern.

