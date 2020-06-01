Pick Up A Black Lives Matter Face Mask For Your Trips Out Of The House

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s quite a time to be alive. Three months into a pandemic that still hasn’t stopped and about two weeks into mass protests in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement. No matter where you look, it seems like nothing is gonna be like it used to be at the beginning of 2020.

There are some things that have just become commonplace these last few months. And one of them is that you need to wear a face mask when you go outside. This pandemic hasn’t disappeared and can still come to get you. So you need to cover up to do what you can to prevent the spread.

You can get plenty of plain ole face masks out there. But why go with something that is so bland and uninspiring when you can go for something that says something. That spreads a message when you go outside. Like a face mask that says Black Lives Matter.

In an important moment like this one we are living through, it is important to be on the right side of history. To let people know that hate won’t stand and you won’t stand for it. So you can cover up and spread the word in a safe manner.

For those of y’all that want to pick up some new face masks that stand for something, you can check out these options we have gathered for your below.

