If you have the space, working out from home is great. You won’t have to deal with the gym rabble that is taking up all the space you need and leaving all the equipment sweaty when they’re done. You get to save a lot of time not having to leave the house which means you have more time to workout.

The only real downside to getting a baller home gym is that equipment can cost a lot of money. A treadmill or a good set of free weights can really set you back. But there is plenty of equipment you can get that won’t cost you all that much that will get you a good workout.

If you are on a budget and want to build up a little gym for yourself at home over time or all at once, Amazon is a great place to peruse. As usual, the pricing on plenty of items at Amazon will be too good for you to pass up.

None of these items will set you back but they will certainly give your body a real workout. Some of these may share some overlap on the parts of your body they workout, but they will also give you a lot of dynamism in your workout. One core workout won’t be the same as another.

For items that fall under $50, you really can’t do much better than picking up some of our favorite choices below.

