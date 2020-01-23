AmazonBasics Medicine Ball GET IT!

A good medicine ball can get you into pretty good shape. There are plenty of workouts you can do with it and it’s just easy. You can store it anywhere and it’s pretty affordable. You can get balls with a greater weight the more you workout. For core workouts, this will really get you going.

Pros:

– Easy but impactful core workouts

– Can store it anywhere

Cons:

– You’ll have to buy another one that weights more if you want to get a tougher workout in

Get It: Pick up the AmazonBasics Medicine Ball ($24; was $28) at Amazon

