Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller GET IT!

Getting your core right is a great way to make any other workouts a lot easier. You build that up and your stamina will increase which will let you work out longer. With this little compact ab roller, you can get your core and abs going at home. This will take up no space at all and it’s easy to use. The way it’s designed, your form will change the more you use it. As you go, the closer and closer you can get to the floor when you extend. You’ll even get a workout guide when you buy this to help you get the right routine down.

Pros:

– Really Compact

– Great Results

Cons:

– Design Could Break

Get It: Pick up the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller ($33; was $35) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!