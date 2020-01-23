Prosource Fit Multi-Grip Chin-Up/Pull-Up Bar GET IT!

A workout bar is a simple piece of equipment that can lead to some wonderful results. And this one is built with more grips built in so you can get in as many different workouts as possible. These workouts will get your arms and back and chest ripped. It’ll even get your core sculpted with the right workout. It’s easy to use and you can just put it in the closet when you’re not using it.

Pros:

– Get different workouts in with one piece of equipment

– Easy to store away

Cons:

– You’ll need to reinforce a doorframe to use it

Get It: Pick up the Prosource Fit Multi-Grip Chin-Up/Pull-Up Bar ($28; was $30) at Amazon

