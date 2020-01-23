Tribe Resistance Bands Set GET IT!

With this simple resistance band set, you can get a full body workout anywhere. They can handle up to 105 pounds worth of resistance. And the closer you get to that limit, the bands get stronger too. Stack them up and your arms, legs, and core will get sculpted in no time. Your entire body will be happy you picked these up

Pros:

– Affordable

– Can Be Used Anywhere

Cons:

– Doesn’t come with a door attachment

Get It: Pick up the Tribe Resistance Bands Set ($21) at Amazon

