Pick Up Some Luxe Lainiere Face Masks At LifeToGo Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

2020 is almost wrapped up folks and it has been quite the year. But just because it’s almost over, that doesn’t mean everything in 2020 is going to come to an end. When that ball drops on New Years Day, we will still need to wear face masks when we go out of the house for whatever reason.

There are many options out there for face masks, and a lot of them are great. But very few are not made with the bearded man in mind. That isn’t the case with the Luxe Lainiere Face Masks over at LifeToGo. LifeToGo curates some of the best lifestyle items around, and these are no different.

What makes the Luxe Lainiere Face Masks so great for bearded men? It’s because of the super soft material these are made with. These are a 3 layer mask and it’s the interior that makes it great. Not just for bearded men, but for anyone who is looking for comfort.

The interior of the Luxe Lainiere Face Masks is made of skin soft pure silk. Anyone will feel great with that silk on their skin. The exterior of the masks also gives them luxurious quality, making them perfect for social gatherings These exteriors are made from fine Italian luxury fabrics.

A big benefit of these Luxe Lainiere Face Masks is found in the middle layer. Because the middle layer of these masks is made of antimicrobial Lainiere Performance Silver material. Those materials help to keep the mask clean and free of bacteria, fungus, mold, and mildew as well as keeping the mask free of stains and odors.

It should come as no surprise to see that LifeToGo has these amazing Luxe Lainiere Face Masks in stock. Some of the finest handmade craft from Italy to deliver some of the utmost comfort in facial coverings out there. If you’re a bearded fella or you just need a new face mask, check out these options available in the LifeToGo store now and gear up for the holidays.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!