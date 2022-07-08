Pick up the Best Creatine for Men at Transparent Labs

Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder GET IT!

Optimum Nutrition makes some fantastic supplements for the man looking to stay fit. But next to Transparent Labs, it lacks just a few things. For one, it’s unflavored so you don’t get the same amazing sensation when you drink it down like you do with the TL option. And it isn’t packed with Vitamin D to help in the recovery process and in helping the body absorb the creatine faster.

Get It: Pick up the Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder ($85) at Optimum Nutrition

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!