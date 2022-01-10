Pick up the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for Your New Years Workouts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A lot of people are spending the New Year trying to get themselves into shape. It’s one of the most popular resolutions we see every year. And if you are one of those folks, then you would do yourself a big favor by picking up the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch right now.

The Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is gonna be a big help for those looking to get into shape because it conveniently lets people keep track of their progress during a workout. With this, you can track your heart rate 24×7, as well as steps, distance, calories burned, hourly activity, active minutes, and floors climbed.

Having all those numbers in tow makes it so much easier for you to see how fit you are and what you need to improve upon. But that isn’t all the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch lets you track. It can also track your sleep patterns to let you figure out if your lack of drive during the day can be traced back to your nightly routine.

You’ll also be getting all the other benefits of an item like this. Keep track of time, obviously. But also you will be able to take calls and texts without pulling out your phone, as well as stream your favorite music apps like Pandora or Spotify. All in one sleek and stylish little watch.

If you are looking to get into better shape this year, the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is something you should have in your life. It’s simple and easy to use while offering a ton of benefits for your fitness journey. Not to mention the style and benefits it provides just as a watch. Pick one up now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch ($130) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!