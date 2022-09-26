Pick up The Super73-Z1 Electric Bike and Save Some Money Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

E-Bikes are pretty cool in our opinion. There’s something really helpful in having a bike you can use as a bike but also use as a motorized vehicle to get around when we need a break from pedaling. Good ones can be expensive though. But with the sale going on over at Super73, the Super73-Z1 Electric Bike has become easier to add to your life.

Super73 makes some of the best, if not the best, E-Bikes in the game. The craft on display means you get a bike that won’t fall apart on you and can handle pretty much whatever you throw at it. And the Super73-Z1 Electric Bike is the kind of bike that is easy to purchase even when it isn’t on sale.

With this Super73-Z1 Electric Bike in your life, you got a smooth ride when you’re pedaling so you can get around town with a workout with ease. But when you need to relax, you got a motor in here that can get you going up to 20mph. And with a full charge, you can go that 20mph for up to 15 miles. Pretty helpful when the need arises.

Even better is that for as strong and durable as this bike is, it’s got a lightweight design so you don’t have to work too hard getting it in and out of the house. Using the throttle to get up to 20mph on this bike is easy with the simple thumb throttle design. And it’s got Retro Urban Tires so you can ride all over the neighborhood without worrying about having to replace them anytime soon.

With the sale going on right now, the Super73-Z1 Electric Bike is discounted $150. This sale isn’t gonna last forever. So if you’re in the market for an E-Bike, now is the time to get on the ball and pick this bad boy up right now. You will get all the fresh air you need with this bike in tow.

Get It: Pick up the Super73-Z1 Electric Bike ($1,345; was $1,495) at Super73

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Best Protein Shakes & Pre-Made Protein Drinks

The Best Healthy Protein Bars for Men 2022

The 4 Best Multivitamin For Men: Support Health and Performance