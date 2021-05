Newan Pull Up Bar GET IT!

Well, if you don’t have a pull-up bar, then you need one. And you can’t go wrong with this one that you mount to the wall. No need to worry about the stability of it when you get this hung on the wall.

Get It: Pick up the Newan Pull Up Bar ($35; was $70) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!