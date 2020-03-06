Pick Up This CBD Body Lotion To Get Smooth Skin and A Stress Free Day

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Trying to fight off dry skin so you can feel a little more comfortable during the day is not easy. There are tons of lotions out there that won’t really get the job done. But if you pick up the HempMeds Hydrating & Soothing Body Lotion from Medical Marijuana Inc, good skin isn’t the only benefit you’ll get.

When you pick up something like the HempMeds Hydrating & Soothing Body Lotion, you are looking to smooth out your skin. And with this, you will get smooth skin. Thanks to the blend of jojoba and almond oils, your skin will get the fatty acids and vitamins (A & E) it needs.

But while your skin is getting replenished, something else is going on. Your body is going to lose a lot of its stress. How so? That’s because this is made with all-natural hemp and CBD. So when the lotion works it’s way into your skin, the hemp and CBD will get into your bloodstream.

Once the hemp and CBD is in your bloodstream, your body will start to relax. And who isn’t looking for a good, healthy way to relieve stress? When that stress is gone, you will rejuvenate your muscles too.

Picking up a bottle of this naturally scented HempMeds Hydrating & Soothing Body Lotion is a smart idea. You will get a lot of bang for your buck. And if you use coupon code SAVE10, you’ll save 10 percent of your order to get even more bang for fewer bucks. Or you can get free shipping with coupon code SHIPFREE.

There’s a reason why CBD has become so popular these days. It is effective and all-natural, with no downsides. So if you want a great new addition to your daily routine, pick up the HempMeds Hydrating & Soothing Body Lotion. Relaxation is just a click away.

Get It: Pick up the HempMeds Hydrating & Soothing Body Lotion ($27 with coupon code SAVE10; was $30) at Medical Marijuana Inc.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!