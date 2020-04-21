Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You can never have too many face masks these days. That was never a concern before but with the state of the world the way it is, you want one for the moments when you have to go outside. The best bet is to get one with a built-in carbon filter like this one made by Goylser on Amazon.

This Scarf Bandana Neck Gaiter with Safety Carbon Filter is going to be a key purchase for you these days. That’s because the carbon filter is made with five-layer protection. It will be very hard for any harmful, airborne substance to get through that filters and into your lungs.

Using the Scarf Bandanas Neck Gaiter with Safety Carbon Filters is no problem either. It’s made for the utmost comfort, using silky smoothy polyester fiber that can stretch so it will fit on anybody.

Reusability is a key function with the Scarf Bandanas Neck Gaiter with Safety Carbon Filters as well. The polyester fiber is easy to clean. Just throw it in the washing machine and you can reuse it over and over again.

Now that it’s the Spring, the temperature is gonna keep rising. Which means having something on your face can be overwhelming. But not the Scarf Bandanas Neck Gaiter with Safety Carbon Filters. It’s super lightweight and you can wring moisture out of it to provide a cooler sensation when wearing it.

Not only will the Scarf Bandanas Neck Gaiter with Safety Carbon Filters keep you cool in the Sun, but it will also keep you protected from the UV rays. So there’s no worry about getting sunburned if you have to be out for a long time.

This deal on the Scarf Bandanas Neck Gaiter with Safety Carbon Filters is too good to pass up. You get two masks and 15 replaceable filters. That way you can have long-lasting protection during this depressing time. While they’re still available, you should pick them up now.

Get It: Pick up the Scarf Bandanas Neck Gaiter with Safety Carbon Filters ($24) at Amazon

