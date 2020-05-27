Pick Up This Marvel Inspired Cloth Based Face Mask From Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

There are plenty of face mask options out there. But so many of them are so plain. Why go for the regular, run of the mill option when you can pick up something with a little more pizazz to it? This Vosca Face Mask from Amazon is available right now and is definitely not run of the mill.

Right off the bat, the Vosca Face Mask is a real eye-catcher. The mask is designed with a little Baby Groot on it. Remember Baby Groot? The little Marvel creature that ran the world in the before time, when new movies existed and we could go outside to see them?

Having this little Baby Groot Face Mask from Vosca is a cool little choice. It helps you stick out from the pack and it can bring a little joy to people’s lives, even in such a small way. Everyone loves Baby Groot.

The Vosca Face Mask is a good face mask too. It will fit on your face pretty comfortably and it will keep particulates out of your lungs. It’s great for the summer since it can breathe in the heat. And it is re-washable, so you can reuse it over and over again without having to buy a new one.

There is no reason to not have the Vosca Face Mask in your stockpile. It is in stock and it adds a unique sensibility to your attire. You will stick out in the crowd, not letting the pandemic get to you. So grab a mask now while you still can. It’s sure to run out of stock pretty fast.

Get It: Pick up the Vosca Face Mask ($17) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!