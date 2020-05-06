Pick Up This No Contact Thermometer From Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Everyone is worried about their health these days. With a virus running rampant in this country, everyone wants to make sure they aren’t coming down with anything. One of those ways is to make sure you aren’t running a fever with a thermometer.

But a normal thermometer is a haven for germs. If you live with family, you don’t want to deal with that. So you will want to head on over to Amazon to pick up the Forehead Thermometer by That Healthy Skin Glow.

Using the Forehead Thermometer by That Healthy Skin Glow is really simple. All you need to do is point it at a forehead from two inches away and with infrared tech, you will get an accurate reading in no time at all.

The Forehead Thermometer by That Healthy Skin Glow is made with an easy to read backlit LCD display system. The readings will be easy to see no matter the lighting situation of the room you are in.

You’ll be able to track your health with the Forehead Thermometer by That Healthy Skin Glow since it can save the last 32 readings. So if you start feeling bad, you can track how your body is reacting to whatever it is you have. And if it gets worse, you’ll be able to see how much worse.

That isn’t the only way the Forehead Thermometer by That Healthy Skin Glow helps you out. You won’t have to spend money by going through batteries. After 30 seconds without use, it will turn itself off. It’s a little thing, but no one wants to run out of batteries right now.

All homes should have the Forehead Thermometer by That Healthy Skin Glow in their home. It’s more convenient and limits the passage of germs within the home. Accurate temperature readings are within reach. But you better act fast. This won’t be around much longer.

Get It: Pick up the Forehead Thermometer by That Healthy Skin Glow ($76) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!