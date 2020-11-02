Pick Up This Spin Bike At Black Friday Prices Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that the weather is getting colder out there, it is time to start making some changes. Yes, wearing different clothing is the obvious change. But with the temperature drops, it is harder for you to go for a bike ride. That icy wind can do a real number on your lungs.

This is why you need to make some changes. Instead of just packing it in and saying no more bike riding, you could do yourself a favor and get an indoor bike. Especially when a great one like the Retail Sign Systems SUPAKA Spin Bike is on sale at an amazing Black Friday sales price.

Having the Retail Sign Systems SUPAKA Spin Bike is going to make life a lot easier for you if you have space. For one, you can go for as long a ride as you want. It can handle as long and rigorous a workout as possible with this reinforced frame that can handle up to 330 pounds of weight.

When you get the Retail Sign Systems SUPAKA Spin Bike in your home, you can see how customizable it is to make it even better for yourself. Adjust the handlebars and the seat position for your comfort. Not to mention the adjustable resistance levels that help you hit different levels in your workout journey.

With all of that part of the Retail Sign Systems SUPAKA Spin Bike, you can start the workout process. And it’s a lot easier to keep track of the progress you’re making with the built-in LCD screen. Heart rate, calories burned, distance traveled, and all of that is right there for you.

Getting a workout is always a good idea. But right now, you might want to keep the workouts indoors. And you can even get your bike ride in with the Retail Sign Systems SUPAKA Spin Bike. At this amazing sales price, you can’t go wrong with picking it up now.

Get It: Pick up the Retail Sign Systems SUPAKA Spin Bike ($195; was $359) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!