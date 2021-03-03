Pick Up This Yoga Mat So You Can Get Limber Again After A Long Winter

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

After such a long winter stuck inside, you may want to start getting your body back into shape. Getting limber and mobile again. There are few workouts better to achieving that goal than Yoga. And with this BalanceFrom Yoga Mat, you’ll be able to do those workouts anywhere you like.

This BalanceFrom Yoga Mat is a pretty reliable piece of workout equipment. Now that the weather is getting warmer, you might feel like stretching out in the sun. And you can do so easily by rolling this bad boy up and carrying it around with the strap it is made with. And when you’re done outside, clean up is easy as pie.

Since this BalanceFrom Yoga Mat is made with moisture-resistant tech, it’s not just great to use outdoors. A quick rainstorm won’t destroy it. But it also means that you can take this home and wash it with soap and water. So you won’t end up with a dirty and stinky mat after a lot of use.

When you use this BalanceFrom Yoga Mat, indoors or outdoors, you won’t have to worry about slipping. Each side of this mat can be used for a workout. The thick high-density foam is made with nonslip materials. So you’ll be good to go without worrying about losing your balance during a particularly tricky position.

Soon enough, we’ll be ready to head outside again. No need to stay inside anymore because of the brittle cold. Get loose and limber again with a new yoga routine. And do that routine with this great little BalanceFrom Yoga Mat. It’ll make those workouts a lot easier to do.

