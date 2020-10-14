Play It Safe: Innovative Gaiters and Face Masks For Any Indoor or Outdoor Workout

No matter where you decide to get your next workout on — we’ve got you covered. MISSION’s new line of adjustable gaiters and sports masks are an absolute for fitness lovers and are sure to be your new go-to exercise gear.

These new, innovative MISSION products are built with a multi-layer design and powered by VaporActive’s heat-release technology that has revolutionized face coverings to date — so you can push harder for longer as you drip sweat during your next indoor or outdoor workout.

GYM FOR THE WIN

Gyms are officially a go! Looking for the perfect face covering accessory to complete your look and provide a custom fit? MISSION’s multi-layered Gaiters and Masks come in an array of styles and are adjustable so they work for everyone.

BOOTCAMP BASIC

If you are heading back to your favorite boutique bootcamp class — MISSION’s sports masks will be an absolute must-have. With the adjustable, low-profile design they provide a custom and secure fit that won’t budge over any burpee.

TEAM PLAYER

The MISSION Adjustable Sport Mask is a sports enthusiast dream, not only is it made with MISSION’s new VaporActive technology that removes excess heat and moisture. It’s perfect for a friendly game of soccer with college buddies or tailgaiting with the family at the big game.

TAKE IT OUTSIDE

Stay comfortable and covered exercising all year round with MISSION’s Adjustable Gaiters and Sports Masks. Both products work for the outdoors and provide a multi-layer design for increased coverage over the nose, mouth and chin.

GAITERS

MISSION All-season, multi-layered, adjustable Gaiter comes in black, charcoal and navy. Available at Mission.com, Walmart and homedepot.com.

FACE MASKS

MISSION adjustable, multilayered Sports Mask comes in black, charcoal. Available at Mission.com.

