Prep For The Day With These Tom Brady Supplements

Vitalfit X TB12 RecoverGET IT!
When you work out, it can really take a lot out of you. It should if you’re doing it right. That can affect your day after you leave the gym. But you can help those muscles recover a lot quicker when you take this supplement.
Get It: Pick up the Vitalfit X TB12 Recover ($50; was $60) at Touch of Modern
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top