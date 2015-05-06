Preventing Lyme disease begins with awareness





May is Lyme prevention awareness month.

Lyme disease, is an inflammatory disorder carried by that creepy-crawly arachnid known as the tick. Transmitted to humans and pets by the deer tick, the only sure way to contract the Lyme bacteria is by being bitten. But not all ticks carry (or transmit) Lyme in their saliva: only about 1 out of 4 do. But because of increasing deer populations, transmission rates are on the rise.

Since ticks are more active in the warmer months between April and September, now is the perfect time to learn how to avoid being bit.

How to avoid ticks

If you’re outdoorsy, chances are you’ll cross paths with a tick.

Ticks can’t fly and they don’t jump. Ticks seek out wildlife to feed upon and they do it by laying low, holding onto leaves and grass by their third and fourth pair of legs, with their first pair of legs outstretched. Dense plant cover provides the humidity ticks need to survive, and when an unsuspecting host wanders by, they latch on.

This is why you should avoid wooded and overgrown areas—instead walk the center of the trail—and put some thought into what you’re wearing. Light-colored clothing is optimal because it is easier to see a tick on you, and by making the extra effort to tuck your pant legs into your socks you squelch the chances of a tick latching onto a bare ankle.

Additionally, wearing clothing that features repellant technology and using a good tick repellant, will optimize your efforts. If waist-high grasses are unavoidable, walking sticks come in handy to beat down the grass in front of you.

How to remove ticks

For most tick-borne diseases, thankfully you have a good 24 hours to find and remove a tick before it transmits any disease it might be carrying. Do a quick tick check within a couple of hours after returning home: In front of a full length mirror, scan under your arms, look behind and in your ears, behind your knees, between your legs and brush through your hair.

If you happen to find a tick that’s already attached itself, get familiar with the correct way to remove it. Using needle-nose tweezers, grab the tick by it’s mouth (the part that’s embedded into your skin) and, getting as close to the skin as possible, pull firmly upwards, avoid any twisting. Once removed, clean the area with soap and water, and kill the tick by submersing it in alcohol or just flush it down the toilet.

And check your clothing. Take a quick look at what you wore to make sure you don’t have a hitchhiker. Ticks can actually live through a wash cycle, so the best way is to toss your clothes into a hot dryer for about an hour.

Symptoms of Lyme disease

Let’s say you get bit, you removed the tick and cleaned the area but somewhere between 3 to 32 days after your tick bite, a rash occurs. The classic rash associated with Lyme disease is a target. Additional symptoms are extreme fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, fever and joint and muscle aches. Lyme disease is treatable but seeking and getting a medical diagnosis quickly, is key.

For those looking for additional information, the CDC website is a great place to start.

