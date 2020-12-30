Project Rock Training Shoes Have Built in Tech To Absorb Impact and Protect Against Workout Injuries

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking towards the New Year with a resolution to getting into better shape? Then you need to have the right gear in hand to make those future workouts a lot more tolerable. Otherwise, you’ll find it easier to give up. Luckily, the UA Project Rock 3 Training Shoes are here to provide you with the kind of protection and comfort you need.

There are a lot of trainers out there for you to put on your feet. But there are not many that can stand toe to toe with these UA Project Rock 3 Training Shoes. Under Armour is one of the best at making workout gear for a reason and these shoes are proof of that. And it’s thanks to a feature most training shoes don’t have.

What makes the UA Project Rock 3 Training Shoes so great is the zero-gravity feel of them. UA HOVR tech makes it so these shoes feel like your light as a feather. This tech absorbs energy from the impact your feet make on the ground and then return it outwards so you have less pressure on your feet. It also gives you the boost you need to keep going.

All of this makes the UA Project Rock 3 Training Shoes an amazing pair of shoes to wear during your workouts. But it’s not all you get. You also get an amazing insole that feels like a cloud. You get all the stability you need to make sure you don’t falter during a workout. Not to mention that these bad boys look pretty great as well.

When it comes to workout gear, Under Armour won’t let you down. These UA Project Rock 3 Training Shoes are proof positive of that and anyone looking to get a workout routine going will have a much easier time of it with these on their feet. So pick up a pair now to tackle the New Year in style.

Get It: Pick up the UA Project Rock 3 Training Shoes ($140) at Under Armour

