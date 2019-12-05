Health & Fitness

Protein Sale—Save Up To 40% on Protein Powders & More at MyProtein

protein sale
5
MyProtein 5 / 5

Clear Whey Isolate

GET IT!

A refreshing take on the milky protein shake. Available in tasty Lemonade, Mojito, and Tropical Dragonfruit flavors, this high-quality hydrolyzed whey protein isolate is a light and refreshing alternative that’s more like a juice. You get 20g protein, 4g BCAAs, and 3g glutamine with no milky taste or texture—and zero sugar.

Get It: Save up to 40% on Clear Whey Isolate (from $18; was $30) at MyProtein

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Health & Fitness