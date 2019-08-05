Here’s How to Save $300 on Any Puffy Mattress Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Shopping for a new mattress can be a grueling experience, and it can be made even worse if you’re trying to find one that’s not only comfortable for you, but for a partner as well. Chances are good the two may not have the same needs when it comes down to it. How do you find the best one for all sleeper types? The first step would go to Puffy and pick the right size mattress and rest easy knowing that a good night’s sleep is within reach.

Each Puffy mattress is the result of four years of research, sleep tests, development and foam formulations. The mattresses are designed to speak for themselves, and especially to those that suffer from back pain.

Whether you choose to opt for the original Puffy mattress or the Puffy Lux, you’re going to have a great mattress that contorts to your frame regardless of your preferred sleep position. Either option is going to deliver top tier sleep, but the Puffy Lux Mattress will bring in a much more enriching experience. Both models adapt to all types of sleepers. They both have cooling cloud temperature regulation to keep the time under the sheets at one temp, so there’s no tossing and turning in the night. Each has been crafted with climate-adaptive materials. But then the Puffy Lux Mattress takes off from there.

Where the Puffy Mattress has comfort pressure relief, the Lux has targeted full-body pressure relief to completely emerge the body in a state of relaxation. The Puffy Mattress has balanced support and contouring to help mold to the body of whoever is sleeping on it. But the Lux has total active support and contouring, getting a more full scaled molding to make for an even greater sense of comfort. The Lux has an added layer in its build, giving it a total of 4 compared to the Puffy’s 3 layer design. That 4th layer is a High-Density Transition Comfort Layer that prevents the mattress from expanding or contracting during moments of temperature fluctuations, so the mattress stays the same all year round. No matter the wild climate shifts that may be seen. These four layers really cradle the spine, as there is a greater sense of spinal alignment to make sleep even better. And with the Lux comes the Ultra Luxury Cover, a super-soft cover that won’t get in the way of all the benefits this Lux Mattress provides.

No need to spend a fortune on your new Puffy mattress. From now through September 23, take $300 any Puffy (or Puffy Lux) mattress. Either model at any size.

Get It: Pick up the Puffy Mattress (starting at $495; was $795) or the Puffy Lux Mattress (starting at $1145; was $1445) at Puffy.

