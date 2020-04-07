Pulse Oximeters Are Flying Off Virtual Shelves Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

COVID-19 is far more than just the flu. It attacks the respiratory system, making it hard to breathe and restricting the flow of vital oxygen to the blood. That’s why ventilators are such a hot topic right now. If you’re concerned or are having trouble breathing, you might try a pulse oximeter to help keep tabs on the oxygen level in your blood any time, anywhere.

Pulse oximeters are flying off the internet’s shelves these days. They’re relatively inexpensive, easy to use—it’s just a little clip on the end of your finger—and the information they impart is extremely valuable.

Popular among climbers, bikers, aviators, backcountry skiers, and others who thrive on high-altitude adventure, pulse oximeters were developed mainly for those who live with supplemental oxygen, such as people with chronic lung disease, respiratory illness, or cardiovascular issues.

But you can pick up this KXLY Pulse Oximeter at Amazon and keep tabs on the oxygen saturation in your blood. Will it help fight coronavirus? No. But it might clue you into larger problems if you’re having trouble breathing. Or just need some peace of mind during these troubled times. And that’s something we can all use right about now.

FDA-certified and CE-approved, this handy little device has six distinct display modes. The screen displays blood oxygen saturation (% SPO2), PI perfusion index (PI value refers to the pulsating blood flow), pulse detection (BPM), and curve (representing sleep monitoring). No matter where you are or what you’re up to, you can stay safe and informed. Just clip the KXLY Pulse Oximeter on the end of your forefinger. You’ll get a reading in about ten seconds.

It’s tiny, takes two AAA batteries, and is simple to use. It’s as easy as taking your temperature. The KXLY Pulse Oximeter is safe and reliable. And it will bring you peace of mind. And that’s something that’s in short supply these days.

