If your mattress has seen better days, there’s no better time to pick up a new one than on Labor Day. Not only is the start of a new season the perfect excuse to start fresh, but also with the holiday come massive sales. One sale we absolutely can’t ignore is on cult-favorite mattresses from one of our favorite bedding brands, Purple.

What makes Purple so great? The brand has two mattresses: The Original Purple, and the New Purple mattress. The Original is the first no pressure mattress in the world, and it kickstarted a revolution in comfort. It’s supremely soft and adjustable, plus it’s meant to last longer than other foam mattresses. It’s breathable and ensures a cool sleep, whereas other foam mattresses catch the heat and make sleep way less comfortable.

Have a bit more room in your budget? Try the New Purple Mattress. It will provide a great night’s sleep in many of the same ways that the original does, though it also comes with the ability to customize the mattress bt adding the Purple Grid. Depending on how weightless one wants to feel, this mattress can come with a grid that is 2, 3, or 4 inches thick. The thicker the bed, the more adaptable and comfortable it is. The bed is also made with responsive support coils, for the most restful sleep imaginable.

Thinking of picking one up? If you pick up a mattress now, Purple will throw in free sheets and two pillows, all totally free of charge. That’s a value of up to $327.

Pick one up before the Labor Day sale ends and have the best staycation imaginable.

Get It: Pick up any Purple Mattress with 2 free pillows and a sheet (starting at $649) at Purple.

