This Cooling Pillow Has Over 13,000 Rave Reviews

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





No amount of coffee can fix a poor night’s sleep. While there are plenty of issues that can contribute to poor sleep, one of the biggest (and easiest to fix) is what we choose to sleep on. If you don’t want to swap your mattress (though we highly recommend seriously considering it) a pillow is a great place to start. One of our favorites for the warm weather and beyond? The Purple Pillow.

The Purple Pillow is made with an ultra-durable hyper-elastic polymer put into a smart-comfort grid with reinforced edges engineered to support the natural curvature of the neck. The material is temperature neutral that allows for passive airflow, so regardless of sleep position, you’re bound to be comfortable. The ultra-durable hyper-elastic polymer is a great swap for the feathers, lumps and bumps your old pillow most likely has plenty of.

Don’t just take our word for it—over 13,000 reviewers rave about the pillow from Purple. Some note that they spent hundreds of dollars trying to find the perfect pillow, and this is the first one that they found that helps with individual sleep needs. Many noted that the pillow eased muscle aches, helped with headaches, and they experienced less tossing and turning throughout the night. It also stays cool, so there’s no need to constantly flip it over to get to the cold side.

Still not convinced? Purple offers a 100-night No Pressure Guarantee of the Purple Pillow, in addition to a year-long warranty. There are also no additional shipping charges. Even better? If you buy a Purple Mattress, you can even get the pillow for free! That’s a deal to rest easy about.

Get It!: Pick Up The Purple Pillow ($99) at Purple.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.