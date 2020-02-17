Put This Elliptical Under Your Desk To Get A Workout In At The Office

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting in a workout during the workday can be a little difficult for some. Time may be an issue and/or you just may be too wiped by the time you are able to hit the gym. But what if there were something that could let you burn some calories during the workday without having to leave your desk? Well, that something is the Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk Elliptical and it is on sale at Amazon today.

Putting an elliptical under your desk may seem like something that would be a bother for your office neighbors, but that is not the case. The Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk Elliptical is designed to be as quiet as possible, allowing you to move those legs without bothering a soul.

Not only will the Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk Elliptical not bother your neighbors, it won’t bother you either. This is designed to leave little impact on your joints so you won’t get any sort of soreness or long term pain from using it. No matter which of the eight levels of resistance you use, your joints will stay safe.

Since you will be using the Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk Elliptical while you work, this has a built-in screen that will track your levels for you. Calories burnt, the time elapsed, and distance, among others. That way you can stay focused on work without adding more to your load.

The Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk Elliptical can be used anywhere. Work or home, you can get some work done while you get some calories burned. It’s easy to put together and easy to bring around. This sale will only last today. So pick one up while you can. It’ll make a healthier lifestyle all the more achievable.

