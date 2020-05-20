Quilted Northern Toilet Paper Is Back In Stock At Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Almost three months into this whole pandemic situation and some things haven’t changed or gotten any easier. For example, toilet paper is still an immense pain in the neck to try and find. But right now, you can get the Quilted Northern Ultra Plush Toilet Paper 24 Pack at Amazon right now.

Right off the bat, getting the Quilted Northern Ultra Plush 24 Pack from Amazon is a great proposition. You don’t have to head out to the market and get disappointed in the lack of stock. With this pack, you will get a ton of toilet paper that should ideally last you for quite some time.

This isn’t just a ton of TP. As we all know, not all TP is the same. Some are a lot less comfortable to use than others. But there is no issue in that regard with the Quilted Northern Ultra Plush Toilet Paper 24 Pack. This is some seriously soft and absorbent TP to use at home.

The Quilted Northern Ultra Plush 24 Pack is 3 times thicker and more absorbent than other brands. That way this large amount of TP will take even longer to work through. So your stock will be nice and sturdy for a good long while.

We all need to find ways to make life run as normally as possible. Having no TP makes life really unpleasant and the markets aren’t much help these days. So head on over to Amazon and get this Quilted Northern Ultra Plush Toilet Paper 24 Pack now. Your butt is quite literally depending on it.

Get It: Pick up the Quilted Northern Ultra Plush Toilet Paper 24 Pack ($28) at Amazon

