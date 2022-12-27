On the fifteenth week of this year’s NFL season, the Last Vegas Raiders welcomed back tight end Darren Waller after several months out with an injured hamstring. For those questioning his capability to be an effective weapon for quarterback Derek Carr, the Pro Bowl player made a powerful statement without saying a word: In the first 20 minutes of a game verse the Patriots, he sprinted right through the midfield defense to catch a 25-yard touchdown.

“I know I have the ability to make plays,” Waller told Men’s Journal. “I also know that a big part of that is my physical capability to out-maneuver and overpower the defense.” So, despite a demand from the Raiders fanbase to see one of their stars on the field, the athlete didn’t compromise when it came to his recovery.

Waller’s comeback wasn’t rushed and it surely didn’t come without hard work. He spent hours with trainer Dr. Zaki Afzal of Optimize Physical Therapy. The two have worked together on the athlete’s strength and mobility since Waller made the move to Vegas. First brought in to address strain on his foot, Waller has since leaned on Afzal for guidance on every facet of his physical well-being.

Inside Darren Waller’s Workouts

“Darren was already comfortable in the weight room, so we wanted to bring that power into his speed and mobility training,” says Afzal. “There are a lot of football players who don’t have great natural foot rotation, because they’re always wearing cleats and having their feet taped up every other second.” So the program the two do in the gym is designed with strength and multi-plane movement in mind. The results of that work has been seen in the tight end’s performances during the last few record-making seasons.