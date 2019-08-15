This Subscription Brings the Best Butcher Cuts Straight to Your Door

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Rastelli’s is synonymous with top-quality meat. The brand was started as a result of a late-night doughnut run in 1976, and the single New Jersey location grew to multiple shops, distribution centers, and partnerships with some of the best farmers in the world. The rapid expansion is due to just how top-notch the quality and cuts of each Rastelli’s item is—the meats are juicy and succulent, the seafood is always fresh, and the chicken is absolutely delicious. And now, you can sign up for a plan to get your favorite cuts delivered straight to your door.

Whether you and your family are fans of beef, prefer poultry, or love shrimp or salmon, there are plenty of options for you. Love a good, juicy burger? Try the Burger Box ($89), which comes with 24 servings of Rastelli’s Steak Craft burgers, made from 100% pure Antibiotic-Free Black Angus. If you’re a fan of steak but your partner isn’t into red meat, the Chicken & Beef plan (starting at $99) comes with the best of both worlds: six servings of ground beef, four sirloin steaks, and six skinless and boneless chicken breasts. There are over 19 plans total, so there’s definitely one that’s tailor-made to your palate. And, of course, each item is responsibly-raised and antibiotic-free.

Want a little more? Rastelli’s allows for add-ons to each plan, so whether you need just one more steak for a dinner party or to balance out with a sampling of salmon burgers, you’re covered. Purchases from Rastelli’s are always shipped out on Tuesdays to guarantee that each order is cut to perfection and packaged so they’re protected for the journey from the butcher to your doorstep.

Right now, Rastelli’s is offering up 15% off the first order with the coupon code RASTELLIS15, as well as free shipping for any order over $125. Stock up the freezer with top tier pieces of meat cut by true craftsmen with ease and with a deal that can’t be passed up.

Get It: Pick up a Rastelli’s meat plan (starting at $79) at Rastelli’s.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.