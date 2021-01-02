Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Losing weight and feeling healthier is definitely on a lot of people’s minds these days. The New Year is here and resolutions are often focused on getting into shape. After the holidays and the big meals we’ve ingested, it only makes sense: New Year, New You. With help in your corner, you can enjoy this transformation to the new you this year. That said, you need the kind of help that makes sense for life in 2021, with more time spent at home and away from the gyms. The new myWW+ from WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is their most holistic and personalized program ever, giving you more of what you need to lose weight. WW has been delivering amazing results for a good long while now. But that hasn’t stopped the brand from improving the methods at hand to deliver the results people need. And that is what has been done with the myWW+ program. The efficacy of which can be seen in Donald’s story.

Starting his weight loss journey as the pandemic started, Donald needed the kind of specialized and unique help that he could do right from home, which is what WW offers.

Donald has lost 45 pounds* since starting on the program. He was even able to do that during the era of social distancing with two kids in tow. Donald grew up in a home that didn’t have the healthiest habits, and he knows full well how that can weigh on a family. As a man with a family himself, Donald wanted to set a good example for his kids. Showing them that change is possible. That life can move in a positive way, no matter the challenges that are ahead of you. Donald found that any challenge could be overcome when there’s a community as positive and helpful as the one found at WW on their in-app social network Connect. That’s just one of the many benefits that Donald found, and you can too!

GET IT: Save 52% on 2 months of WWDigital when you join now and get started on your myWW+ journey!

When you sign up for the WW’s latest program: myWW+, you will take the new personal assessment. This is designed to help the program come to understand you and your needs. How you eat, move, sleep, and think. This makes the program a more holistic and personalized experience since we all know losing weight is about more than just what you eat.

The personal assessment matches you with a customized plan, which is a big help for anybody looking to shed weight. That is because this isn’t about limiting what you eat. You can still eat what you want thanks to the SmartPointsⓇ system. This system is backed by science and goes beyond calories, taking into account nutritional elements such as sugar, saturated fat, and protein. This simplifies complicated nutrition labels and gives you a fuller picture of what you’re eating and what you should be leaning towards when it comes to losing weight. You can also get up to 300 items that are ZeroPoint™ foods so you can eat delicious foods like fruits, veggies, lean meats, and eggs without adding to your daily limits. On one plan that includes whole wheat pasta!

The new myWW+ is way more than just its food program. There are a wide variety of functions on the app and the site to help you lose weight in a sustainable way. In making the move to improve the program, WW has given you the tools you need.

Physical fitness is added to the mix. With the app, you can sync your smart device or phone and earn FitPoints for your activity, and gain access to in-app workouts included in your membership. No need to risk it and go to the gym these days. The app even tracks your sleep to help you get into a better routine so you can feel naturally more refreshed in the morning.

One of the biggest functions of the new myWW+ is the weekly check-in progress report and weekly action plan. This way you can see how your past week has gone and set a path forward for the week ahead to help keep you motivated.

Having the myWW+ program makes it so much easier to eat healthier. There’s the What’s In Your Fridge? function that allows you to input the ingredients you have on hand to discover healthy meal recipes. It can also deliver personalized recipes based on your tastes. There’s even a Barcode Scanner that can scan items for easy tracking and a water tracker to stay on top of your hydration.

All of the benefits of myWW+ food functions can be found in Donald’s story. You just need to look at what he eats in a day now compared to what he ate before WW entered his life. For example, his dinners would consist of cheesesteaks, pizza, or wings. Now, his dinners lean towards dishes like garlicky seared shrimp with rice and broccoli. He didn’t have to substitute taste when he started using WW and neither will you.

With the new myWW+ in your life, you will build up momentum from daily successes that will keep building and building. All small, positive behaviors can add up to more than the sum of their parts. WW’s most holistic weight loss program ever myWW+ is there to help you sculpt the new you in the New Year with ease very much like Donald was able to do when he signed up.

GET IT: Save 52% on 2 months of WWDigital when you join now and get started on your myWW+ journey!

*People following the WW program can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/week. Donald lost weight on a prior program and continued on myWW+.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!