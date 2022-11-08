Finally, a Supplement That Actually Helps Manage Stress

This article was produced in partnership with Rebalance Health

If stress is dominating your life, it’s eating away at more than just your peace of mind. Stress can throw off your circadian rhythm—which makes sure all your systems stay on track in their natural sleep/wake cycle. That means it can mess with your hormones (yes guys, you have hormones, too) and affect everything from mood to libido to your ability to gain or lose weight.

There are all sorts of pills and solutions to treat the symptoms of stress, but it’s much more effective to go straight to the source: elevated levels of the hormone cortisol. High amounts of cortisol send your body into the aforementioned tailspin, and sometimes your system needs more help getting back into balance than just a few meditative breaths.

Rebalance Stress Management System for Men, a carefully crafted and timed ritual of supplements intended to sync with your circadian rhythm daily and help naturally re-regulate production of crucial hormones an overload of cortisol can mess with, like testosterone and hGH.

Rebalance’s products are lozenges crafted by doctors, scientists, and medical experts, which is why the formulas are both highly effective and more bioavailable than competitors (read here about the science and efficacy).

How it works: Each lozenge comes with a well-tested biotechnology called DirectlineTM. Preliminary data, from a small clinical trial, shows Directline makes each lozenge 3 to 5x more effective at delivering the formulas’ natural ingredients into your body, and those ingredients last 10 times longer in your system

The result: You feel more clear-headed, energetically balanced, fully focused, and more like your libido-loving self.

The Rebalance Stress Management System for Men involves taking three aptly timed lozenges that leverage naturally powerful herbs:

Energize lozenge potentially may replace your morning coffee, working with your body’s internal clock to raise cortisol levels naturally to help you feel more energized, focused, and centered.

Relax continues the momentum of your morning lozenge by sustaining energy, while taking the edge off late-afternoon when you often feel stress levels have worn you out. You’ll stay calm and ready to power through your workouts, errands, and turn the romance on back home.

At night, the Dream Catcher lozenge takes the baton from Relax to bring your cortisol levels down so your parasympathetic nervous system can kick in and help carry you off to sleep faster. Here, you can score that deep, restorative slumber that will help your body better repair and regulate its hormonal cycle over time.

The easiest way to measure the impact of cortisol is how you feel in different areas of your life. If you are already curious how cortisol is affecting you, take Rebalance’s Mojo Meter Quiz.

The power goes beyond that 300% higher delivery of ingredients to your body. The formulas lean on ancient healing herbs, like ashwagandha, maca, beet root powder, cordycep mushrooms, fenugreek, horny goat weed, and l-theanine—just to name a few. Each formula is free of potential allergens, including gluten, soy, dairy, additives, fillers, dyes, and preservatives, and they’re third-party tested on specific biomarkers to ensure efficacy and therapeutic value.

Together, this careful craftsmanship and science-backed top-tier ingredient list works to put your natural hormone cycle back in sync, upping your performance at work, at the gym, and in the bedroom.

A 30-day supply of three Superceutical™ lozenges a day is fairly priced for a product that is 3 to 5x more effective with premium quality ingredients than your regular supplement.

*Consult your healthcare provider before taking any new supplements.

