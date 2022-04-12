Relax at Home When You Pick up This Infrared Sauna Blanket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We can all use a little help to relax after a long day. Working and personal responsibilities can really take it out of us. This is why we need to grab anything we can that’ll help us feel better. That’s why you should head on over to Higher Dose and pick up the Infrared Sauna Blanket right now.

The Infrared Sauna Blanket is great because it’ll basically be like going into a sauna without having to actually go to one. You can stay in the house and turn this bad boy on to get yourself the warmth and relaxation that comes with kicking back in a sauna. And it’s really easy to use/set up.

First, you should put on some loose clothing that covers up a good deal of your skin with socks included. Then you need to lay this on a heat-resistant surface. Grab yourself a towel to act as a barrier between you and the blanket. Preheat it for ten minutes and then slip on inside for a 30-45 minute session.

Once you’re inside the Infrared Sauna Blanket, you will feel the heat and the relaxation almost immediately. Your mood will improve, as will your circulation and your immunity, and your endurance. Calories will burn as you relax inside there and you will exit with a strong glow.

This Infrared Sauna Blanket is quite the item. It’s made at a high level, layered with the materials needed to get you warm and relaxed in a safe and comfortable way. And it can be your right now when you head on over to Higher Dose. So pick up one of these now to help yourself unwind after a long day of stress and responsibility.

Get It: Pick up the Infrared Sauna Blanket ($599) at Higher Dose

